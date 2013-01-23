FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian government approves cyber security measures
January 23, 2013

Italian government approves cyber security measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti speaks during an interview as a guest on the RAI television Porta a Porta (Door to Door) in Rome January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s government said on Wednesday it had approved new measures to beef up online security and protect critical infrastructure from increasing cyber assaults.

Attacks on computer security have risen significantly in recent years, the government said, citing data from the information technology organization Assinform indicating that 40 percent of attacks take at least four days to resolve.

In 90 percent of cases, attacks succeeded because cyber security systems had not been set up properly.

Mario Monti’s cabinet said the decree signed on Wednesday established a structure for national cyber security, including a permanent support unit and a separate arm to manage emergencies.

Reporting By Catherine Hornby; Editing by Kevin Liffey

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
