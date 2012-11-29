FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. daily deals website Living Social to cut 400 jobs: WSJ
November 29, 2012 / 3:15 AM / 5 years ago

U.S. daily deals website Living Social to cut 400 jobs: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. daily deals online firm Living Social Inc is expected to announce on Thursday it is cutting 400 jobs, representing 9 percent of its workforce, as demand for daily deals and emailed daily discounts dries up, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source familiar with the plans.

The Washington-based company's workforce has increased nearly 10-fold since the beginning of 2010 and it currently employs about 4,500 people worldwide, the Journal said. (link.reuters.com/rus34t)

Retail website Amazon.Com Inc owns a 30 percent stake in Living Social and booked a third-quarter charge of $169 million on the holding.

Living Social declined to comment to Reuters on the Journal report.

Reporting By Neha Dimri and Alistair Barr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

