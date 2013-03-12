FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Naspers in $570 million Russia internet deal: FT
#Technology News
March 12, 2013 / 7:30 AM / 5 years ago

South Africa's Naspers in $570 million Russia internet deal: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African media and e-commerce firm Naspers Holdings will merge two of its Russian internet sites with rival Avito.ru in a deal worth at least $570 million, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Cape Town-based Naspers, which has transformed itself into a $29 billion internet powerhouse by buying business in fast-growing markets, plans to merge its Slando.ru and OLX.ru classified sites with Avito, the FT said in its online edition.

The deal, which would create the world’s third-largest classified website, would also include Naspers investing $50 million in cash into Avito, giving it an 18.6 percent stake, the paper said.

After the deal Avito is likely to hold a 25 percent share of the Russian classified market in terms of traffic, the paper said.

No one was immediately available for comment at Naspers.

Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
