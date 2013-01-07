FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Netflix to carry "Revolution", other Warner Bros shows
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 7, 2013 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

Netflix to carry "Revolution", other Warner Bros shows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc will carry previous seasons of some popular shows produced by Time Warner Inc’s Warner Bros. Television as it braces for stiffer competition from new video-streaming rivals.

Netflix said its U.S. subscribers will be able to watch “Revolution,” a drama set in a post-apocalyptic America, miniseries “Political Animals,” starring Sigourney Weaver, and Western mystery series “Longmire,” among other shows.

The video-streaming site will also carry “The Following,” a highly-anticipated drama series starring Kevin Bacon as a former FBI agent on the trail of a serial killer, which premieres January 21 on the Fox network.

Netflix is looking to bolster content by striking deals with Hollywood studios and launching its own shows as it competes with cable networks and a slew of new video-streaming rivals.

Coinstar Inc’s Redbox launched an instant video- streaming service last month, while Amazon.com Inc’s Prime, Hulu Plus and HBO Go are all in the race for more home entertainment dollars.

HBO, another unit of Time Warner, has just extended its deal with Universal Pictures for rights to the studio’s movies through 2022, allowing the cable network to keep them away from Netflix.

Netflix, which started its streaming business with mostly older films, has been moving to add more original programming and produces TV shows such as “Lilyhammer” and the upcoming “House of Cards”.

Monday’s agreement covers a current slate of eight Warner Bros. shows as well as potential future shows. Further details of the deal were not disclosed.

Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.