Netflix adds five Disney shows to US streaming service
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
May 9, 2013 / 3:10 PM / in 4 years

Netflix adds five Disney shows to US streaming service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A screen grab shows the access to Netflix online, as displayed on a television screen, in Encinitas, California July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc’s U.S. streaming video service added five children’s shows from Walt Disney Co’s Disney Junior and Disney XD cable networks under a multiyear licensing deal announced on Thursday.

Netflix will be the exclusive subscription video home in the United States for two of the shows, “Jake and the Never Land Pirates” from Disney Junior and “Tron: Uprising” from Disney XD. The two shows are available starting Thursday, a statement from the companies said.

Three other shows, “Handy Manny,” “Special Agent Oso” and “JoJo’s Circus,” will appear on the Netflix streaming service in the United States later this month.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chris Gallagher

