FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Aramco denies suffering another cyber attack
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Internet News
November 26, 2013 / 5:45 PM / 4 years ago

Saudi Aramco denies suffering another cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi state oil company Saudi Aramco said on Tuesday it had shut some of its computers for an upgrade and denied it had suffered a cyber attack similar to one it experienced last year.

Posts earlier on the Twitter social network said some or all of Aramco’s computers were down, possibly because of a cyber attack.

“Saudi Aramco confirms its electronic network is completely safe and speculations of an electronic breach are completely untrue and we point out that the shutdown that took place is a temporary shutdown of a limited number of personal computers at the company that was the result of an update of some electronic applications of the network,” the company said.

In August 2012, Aramco suffered an attack on 30,000 computers, which Saudi Arabia said was aimed at stopping oil and gas output of the world’s biggest crude exporter. It did not say who organized the attack, which had no impact on production.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Daniel Fineren; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.