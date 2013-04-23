FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Charles Schwab website hit by outage
April 23, 2013 / 9:26 PM / in 4 years

Charles Schwab website hit by outage

Suzanne Barlyn

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp’s website and mobile applications experienced an outage on Tuesday, but at least the website was back up by early evening.

The brokerage company’s website went down at roughly 3:45 p.m. EDT, said Schwab spokeswoman Sarah Bulgatz. Schwab did not yet know the cause of the technical issues, she added.

The San Francisco-based company said on Twitter that its mobile applications were also experiencing technical problems.

After the website appeared again to be working, Schwab could not immediately be reached for further comment on whether the problems had been fixed.

Schwab’s outage coincides with a volatile day on Wall Street following sharp declines sparked by a “bogus” Associated Press tweet about explosions at the White House.

U.S. stocks recovered in a broad rally later in the session.

The outage also coincided with the release of Apple Inc’s earnings, one of the busiest trading times.

Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Steve Orlofsky; editing by Matthew Lewis

