FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyber attack briefly shutters Charles Schwab website
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apple Inc
April 24, 2013 / 1:10 AM / in 4 years

Cyber attack briefly shutters Charles Schwab website

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A cyber attack shut down Charles Schwab Corp’s website and mobile applications for nearly two hours on Tuesday but no client data or account information was compromised, a spokesman for the brokerage said.

The company’s website went down at roughly 3:45 p.m. EDT and the company said it saw a high volume of website traffic “which we believe was related to a denial-of-service attack.”

“Based on our analysis, we are very confident that the denial of service attack had no impact on client data or accounts,” Schwab spokesman Greg Gable said in a statement.

Denial-of-service attacks flood websites with traffic in order to block access. Gable said access to the website was restored less than two hours after the attack.

The San Francisco-based company said on Twitter earlier on Tuesday that its mobile applications were also experiencing technical problems.

Schwab’s outage coincides with a volatile day on Wall Street following sharp declines sparked by a “bogus” Associated Press tweet about explosions at the White House. It also occurred on the same day as the release of Apple Inc’s earnings, one of the busiest trading times of the year.

U.S. stocks recovered in a broad rally later in the session.

Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Additional reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.