Softbank says considering various options with eAccess

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Softbank Corp said on Wednesday it is mulling various options with regard to its future stake in eAccess Ltd, which it acquired in a $1.84 billion deal earlier this month.
Softbank chief executive Masayoshi Son said it had not changed its intention to buy a 100 percent stake in the rival wireless carrier.
Japanese media reported this week Softbank is considering selling its majority stake in eAccess after it completes the buyout next February.
Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson