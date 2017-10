Andrew House, president and Group CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment, speaks during the unveiling of the PlayStation 4 launch event in New York, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sony Corp took the wraps off its next-generation video game console called “PlayStation4” on Wednesday.

The company revealed the new console, which will succeed the seven-year-old PlayStation 3, in New York.