Verizon says 1.4 million customers back on its fiber optic network
November 14, 2012 / 11:45 PM / 5 years ago

Verizon says 1.4 million customers back on its fiber optic network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Verizon Communications said fiber optic services have been restored to more than 1.4 million customers hurt by Hurricane Sandy.

The provider of telephone, Internet and television services said on November 1 that it may take another two weeks to restore telecommunication services for its customers after flooding and power outages knocked out services.

The company said it completed 364,000 repairs across the mid-Atlantic and northeast regions.

Verizon said it will provide credits for landline customers and fix equipment damaged due to the hurricane.

Verizon shares were up at $42.39 after the bell on Wednesday. They closed at $42.24 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting By Pallavi Ail in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

