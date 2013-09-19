Telenor India unit says achieves breakeven in two more zones

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Telenor’s Indian unit has achieved breakeven in two more telecommunication zones it operates in, the unit’s chief executive Yogesh Malik said on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh (west) and Bihar zones were the latest to achieve EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) breakeven, Malik said on a conference call.

Including the two zones, Telenor’s Indian unit has achieved breakeven in five of the six zones it operates in. It expects to achieve breakeven in all the six zones by end-2013, the company had said earlier.