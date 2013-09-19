FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telenor India unit says achieves breakeven in two more zones
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
September 19, 2013 / 6:07 AM / 4 years ago

Telenor India unit says achieves breakeven in two more zones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Telenor’s Indian unit has achieved breakeven in two more telecommunication zones it operates in, the unit’s chief executive Yogesh Malik said on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh (west) and Bihar zones were the latest to achieve EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) breakeven, Malik said on a conference call.

Including the two zones, Telenor’s Indian unit has achieved breakeven in five of the six zones it operates in. It expects to achieve breakeven in all the six zones by end-2013, the company had said earlier.

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.