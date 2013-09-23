FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tonara's iPad App helps musicians rehearse, perform
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 23, 2013 / 7:42 AM / 4 years ago

Tonara's iPad App helps musicians rehearse, perform

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Tonara has developed a mobile music-playing application for Apple’s iPad that listens to musicians, shows their location in a music score and automatically turns the pages of interactive sheet music.

Users can download scores for free in the “Tonara Free Zone” and review their music with an interactive playback system.

“Whether they are practicing at home, playing at a lesson or performing in the concert hall, Tonara was designed to help students, teachers, amateurs and professionals improve quickly,” said Guy Bauman, chief executive of Israel-based Tonara.

In the “Tonara Free Zone” users can download hundreds of free interactive scores, mainly for the piano and primarily classical. In addition, thousands of music scores from every genre are available in the Tonara Store.

The Tonara recording system synchronises music to the notes and uses a marker to designate the location of the playback within the score. By touching any location on the score, musicians can jump to any part of their recording for review.

Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.