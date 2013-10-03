FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twitter to make IPO filing public this week: Quartz
October 3, 2013 / 6:40 AM / 4 years ago

Twitter to make IPO filing public this week: Quartz

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Men are silhouetted against a video screen with a Twitter logo as he poses with a Samsung S4 smartphone in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Twitter Inc plans to make its IPO filing public this week, news website Quartz reported on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the social media network’s plan.

Twitter, which is expected to be valued at up to $15 billion, filed with U.S. regulators on September 12 to go public, but did so confidentially and without providing a timeline under a process available to emerging growth companies.

Quartz said that Twitter’s IPO could still be delayed by a variety of factors, from changes to the prospectus to market conditions, to a potential shutdown of the U.S. government. Representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment on the Quartz report.

Twitter is leaning toward picking the New York Stock Exchange over Nasdaq for its highly anticipated initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter said last week.

Another person familiar with the matter said earlier this month that Twitter aimed for its shares to trade in the stock market before the U.S. holiday of Thanksgiving on November 28, a timeline also reported by Quartz on Sunday.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

