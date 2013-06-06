FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Twitter partners with world's largest ad agency
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 6, 2013 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

Twitter partners with world's largest ad agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An illustration picture shows the logo of the Website Twitter on an Ipad, in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

(Reuters) - Twitter and WPP, the world’s largest advertising agency, have combined forces to better focus advertising by using consumer data.

The strategic partnership, announced on Thursday, means that WPP and its agencies such as GroupM and Kantar, will use Twitter’s data trove to gain insight into customer behavior to pinpoint where to spend its ad dollars.

“Twitter’s relevance continues to grow - not only as a social platform, but also as a window into consumer attitudes and behavior in real time,” WPP CEO Martin Sorrell said in a statement.

With more than 200 million users, Twitter has made serious efforts in recent months to court Madison Avenue as a means to boost its revenue to better compete with rivals Facebook and Google.

In April, Twitter struck up a partnership worth hundreds of millions of dollars with the Publicis Groupe’s Starcom MediaVest Group.

Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.