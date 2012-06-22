Fund for bullied grandmother tops $500,000

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Only 48 hours after a video of 68-year-old grandmother Karen Klein being bullied went viral on the Internet, an online fund for her has topped $500,000 in donations.

Just before noon on Friday, the fund for the bus monitor with eight grandchildren, bullied by middle school students until she cried in the video, passed half-a-million dollars in donations.

The fund, on indiegogo.com, will continue to collect donations until July 20, after which the money will be given to Klein.

On Thursday, Southwest Airlines gave Klein a three-night trip for 10 people to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Brooks Thomas, a spokesperson for Southwest, said it was done because “she deserves a vacation right now.”

On CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Klein’s bullies from the video apologized to her. One said, “I feel really bad about what I did. I wish I had never done those things.”

Klein said on CNN, “I want them to make sure that they never do this again to anybody.”