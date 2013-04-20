FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CBS News says some of its Twitter accounts were hacked
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 20, 2013 / 10:50 PM / in 4 years

CBS News says some of its Twitter accounts were hacked

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Social media accounts maintained by CBS News programs, “60 Minutes” and “48 Hours,” were compromised on Saturday, the two programs’ official Twitter accounts said.

A post on the “60 Minutes” Twitter microblog account, @60Minutes, said, “PLEASE NOTE: Our Twitter account was compromised earlier today. We are working with Twitter to resolve.” Another post read, “A message that was posted earlier to this account was not written or sent by @60Minutes or its staff.”

The Twitter account for @48Hours showed a similar message, and several blogs said a third account, @CBSDenver, also had been hacked.

Tech bloggers posted screenshots of fake posts that appeared under the CBS accounts, including one from @48Hours that read, “General Dempsey calls for #Obama’s arrest under new anti-terror laws #48hours.”

On its own official account, @CBSNews, the news organization said it had “experienced problems” on the other two accounts, and added, “Twitter is resolving issues.”

The rogue posts appeared to have been removed from Twitter.com later on Saturday.

Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.