Clinton says raised cyber issues with China
May 4, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

Clinton says raised cyber issues with China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) speaks with China's President Hu Jintao speaks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States expressed growing concern over cyber-intrusions globally during talks with Chinese leaders, the U.S. secretary of state said on Friday.

Hillary Clinton, in Beijing for the annual Strategic and Economic Dialogue with Chinese leaders, said that China and the United States must develop shared norms on cyber issues.

She expressed concern about “the theft of intellectual property and commercial data by cyber means.”

Security experts in the United States have warned of a rising number of Internet-based attacks originating from China on U.S. corporate and government computers.

Clinton also said that she had raised human rights issues in the talks with Chinese leaders, which ended on Friday.

Reporting by Andrew Quinn and Ben Blanchard; Writing by Don Durfee; Editing by Ken Wills

