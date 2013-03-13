FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. welcomes China willingness to discuss cyber threats
March 13, 2013 / 5:25 PM / in 5 years

U.S. welcomes China willingness to discuss cyber threats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

National Security Advisor Tom Donilon (L) shakes hands with China's Vice President Xi Jinping before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday welcomed China’s willingness to hold talks with Washington about cyber security threats, amid growing U.S. concerns about hacking attacks emanating from China.

National Security Advisor Tom Donilon called on China on Monday to acknowledge the scope of the problem and enter a dialogue on ways to establish acceptable behavior. China said on Tuesday it was willing “on the basis of the principles of mutual respect and mutual trust” to discuss the issue.

“We welcome that statement and look forward to engaging in a constructive dialogue,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters when asked about Beijing’s response.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler

