WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will take questions via Twitter on Monday on his the looming fiscal cliff and his efforts to extend tax cuts for Americans making less than $250,000 a year, his spokesman said.

Spokesman Jay Carney said Obama would take questions at 2 p.m. ET/1900 GMT under the hashtag #my2k.