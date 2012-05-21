FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Computer hackers access U.S. Justice Department website: spokeswoman
May 21, 2012 / 11:30 PM / 5 years ago

Computer hackers access U.S. Justice Department website: spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One or more unauthorized users gained access to the inner workings of a website run by the U.S. Justice Department, a department spokeswoman said on Monday after the hacker group Anonymous said they were behind the incident.

The hackers accessed a server that operates the Bureau of Justice Statistics’ website, the spokeswoman said.

The bureau is responsible for collecting and analyzing data about crime — including computer security incidents — from throughout the United States.

The department spokeswoman declined to say when the alleged unauthorized access occurred or what data the hackers might have obtained. The department is looking into whether the unauthorized users broke criminal laws, she said.

Online statements attributed to Anonymous said they were responsible for the security breach and that the files they obtained include emails.

Reporting by David Ingram and Lily Kuo; Editing by Eric Beech

