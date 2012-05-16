Lampooning video of New Jersey's Christie, Booker goes viral

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie takes the stage for delivering remarks at the Friedman Prize dinner in Washington, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A video made by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to spoof himself and Newark Mayor Cory Booker - in which Booker repeatedly bests Christie with effortless acts of heroism - went viral on Wednesday.

The Republican governor enlisted the mayor, a Democrat heralded recently for saving a neighbor from her burning home, to make the video shown at a New Jersey Press Association gathering on Tuesday.

The four-minute film also was uploaded to Christie's YouTube account (here), where it raced to more than 125,000 views by Wednesday afternoon.

The video riffs on Booker’s apparent habit of going far beyond the call of duty by turning up at constituents’ homes to shovel snow after a blizzard or carry out a woman trapped in a burning building.

In one scene, Christie grabs a fire extinguisher and walks up to a police desk, apparently at the statehouse in Trenton.

“You guys got any problems you want me to handle?” the governor asks the trooper. “Like a fire anywhere, people trapped? No? Like a bad automobile accident where you need me to help some folks?”

The trooper says no.

“Maybe a cat in a tree?”

Again, the trooper says no.

Booker then arrives and is immediately informed of a two-alarm fire, a broken-down car and a cat trapped up a tree.

“Governor,” Booker says as he pats Christie on the shoulder before running out the door, “I got this.”

Christie then shakes his head at the camera and spits out his rival’s name in a manner that will be familiar to fans of the TV show ‘Seinfeld,’ in which comedian Jerry Seinfeld gritted his teeth to refer to his obnoxious neighbor “Newman!”

The film continues with Booker appearing out of nowhere to change a flat tire on Christie’s car, Booker averting disaster at a Bruce Springsteen concert by arriving backstage with a spare guitar, and Booker knocking Christie aside to catch a plummeting baby portrayed by a doll.

The film ends with Booker on the phone with Mitt Romney, apparently deflecting a request to be the 2012 Republican presidential candidate’s running mate, a spot long speculated to be Christie’s for the taking.

“I‘m not a number two guy, I‘m not a background singer,” Booker says. Christie then appears, takes the phone from Booker, and says: “I got this.”