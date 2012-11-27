FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ChannelAdvisor reports faster holiday sales growth on eBay
November 27, 2012 / 5:55 PM / 5 years ago

ChannelAdvisor reports faster holiday sales growth on eBay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A UPS delivery man unloads boxes from a truck in New York November 26, 2012. Cyber Monday's online sales got off to a brisk start, sending e-commerce retailers' shares higher and suggesting strong growth from earlier in the holiday shopping season would continue through December. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - ChannelAdvisor said on Tuesday that client sales on eBay Inc’s online marketplace grew faster than on Amazon.com Inc’s website during the crucial first five days of the holiday shopping season.

ChannelAdvisor reported clients sales on eBay.com grew 55.2 percent on Cyber Monday, compared to the same day last year. For the five-day period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, which ChannelAdvisor calls the “Cyber Five,” client sales on eBay.com rose 38.3 percent compared to the same days in 2011.

ChannelAdvisor said client sales on Amazon.com jumped 42.4 percent on Cyber Monday compared to a year earlier. Over the “Cyber Five,” client sales on Amazon.com rose 37.7 percent, the firm said.

Reporting By Alistair Barr; Editing by Bernard Orr

