FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ValueClick shares slide on revenue miss
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
May 3, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 5 years ago

ValueClick shares slide on revenue miss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of ValueClick Inc plunged 29 percent after the online marketer posted quarterly revenue that missed estimates and forecast weak second-quarter revenue, saying some deals will not start contributing till later in the year.

The company’s shares, which had rallied to a 4-year high of $21.60 on Tuesday, fell to $15.43 in Thursday morning trading, making them one of the biggest percentage losers on the Nasdaq.

The losses wiped off more than $500 million from ValueClick’s market capitalization within the first hour of trading.

“Revenue shortfall was driven by greater-than-anticipated seasonality in the display business and ongoing weakness in the European affiliate marketing business,” ThinkEquity analyst Robert Coolbrith said in a note.

The company’s affiliate marketing unit allows advertisers to develop their own online sales force comprised of third-party publishers.

ValueClick, which competes with services from Yahoo Inc, Google and eBay Inc, forecast second-quarter revenue of $155 million to $160 million, compared with analysts’ estimates of $167.

Analyst Coolbrith lowered his price target on the company’s shares by $2 to $24, but maintained his “buy” rating.

Citigroup and BMO Capital Markets also cut their price targets on the stock.

Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.