Verizon unveils video app with Comcast, Netflix
May 22, 2012 / 7:45 PM / 5 years ago

Verizon unveils video app with Comcast, Netflix

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Verizon Wireless plans to launch a mobile video streaming application later this month with content from everybody from Comcast Corp to Netflix Inc as the mobile provider looks to increase usage on its mobile network.

The move comes as the venture of Verizon Communications and Vodafone Group Plc is aiming to boost its revenue from data services such as mobile video, for which it charges customers on a metered basis.

Verizon Wireless said the mobile video aggregator -- to be branded as Viewdini -- will also add content from FiOS, Verizon’s own home TV service, soon after the general launch.

Customers will use the Viewdini app to search for and view content from services they subscribe to such as Netflix or Comcast as well as online services as Hulu Plus and mSpot.

For example, a user would search for a particular movie and then watch it through the service where they are a subscriber. The app itself will be free but the downloads would come out of customers’ Verizon Wireless data allowance.

Reporting By Sinead Carew; editing by M.D. Golan

