#Media Industry News
March 12, 2013 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

WhaleShark Media changes name, buys Dutch coupon company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Online coupon company WhaleShark Media said it was changing its name to RetailMeNot and acquiring the leading online coupon site in Holland, Actiepagina.nl.

The acquisition marks RetailMeNot’s fourth in Europe, in addition to online-coupon companies VoucherCodes in the United Kingdom; Poulpeo in France; and Deals.com in Germany.

The company did not disclose the dollar amount of the latest deal, but a person familiar with the matter said Actiepagina cost under $10 million.

Bankers consider RetailMeNot a likely initial public offering candidate for late 2013.

Unlike companies like Groupon, known for working with small companies to provide one-off discounts, RetailMeNot works with larger companies to create online coupons that give smaller discounts, but more regularly. The model is closer to the traditional clipped coupon.

(This story is corrected in 1st and 3rd paragraphs corrects spelling of website to Actiepagina.nl.)

Reporting By Sarah McBride; editing by Andrew Hay and Bob Burgdorfer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
