FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yahoo CFO to make up to $18 million over four years
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 26, 2012 / 12:47 AM / 5 years ago

Yahoo CFO to make up to $18 million over four years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Yahoo Inc. offices, housing its Search Marketing Group, are pictured in Burbank, California, October 14, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - Yahoo Inc Chief Financial Officer Ken Goldman will receive up to $18 million in salary, bonuses, restricted stock and stock options over the next four years, according to a regulatory filing.

Goldman will get $1.1 million in salary and bonus, and receive restricted stock units and performance-based stock options worth as much as $12 million that will vest over four years.

Yahoo, which named Goldman its CFO on Tuesday, said he will also get 76,000 restricted stock units to make up for compensation lost when he left his previous job at cyber security software firm Fortinet Inc.

Those units, worth about $1.2 million at Tuesday’s closing share price of $15.68, will vest over 12 months.

Goldman replaced Tim Morse, who served last year as interim CEO while Yahoo underwent another period of leadership turmoil that ended when former Google Inc executive Marissa Mayer took over as CEO.

Mayer received a compensation package that could total more than $70 million in salary, bonuses, restricted stock and stock options over five years.

Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.