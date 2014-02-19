FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli drip irrigation maker Netafim names Maidan as CEO
February 19, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

Israeli drip irrigation maker Netafim names Maidan as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Netafim, an Israeli maker of drip irrigation products, said on Wednesday it named Ran Maidan as chief executive officer, effective May 15.

Maidan, currently head of Asia-Pacific and Africa at Adama Agricultural Solutions, will replace Igal Aisenberg, who is retiring after 25 years at Netafim.

Maidan previously served as chief financial officer at conglomerate Koor Industries, which holds a 40 percent stake in Adama, until recently called MA Industries.

Netafim has over 4,000 employees in 16 factories located in 11 countries, with 30 subsidiaries and local offices in more than 110 countries around the world. The company holds a global market share of about 30 percent.

Europe’s Permira funds own 61 percent of Netafim. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
