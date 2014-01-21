FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Israeli PM to target tech investors at Davos forum
January 21, 2014 / 7:07 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Israeli PM to target tech investors at Davos forum

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he hoped to persuade business leaders from the global high tech sector attending this week’s annual economic forum in Davos to invest more in Israel.

High tech products account for nearly half of industrial exports from Israel, whose economy is expected to grow at a healthy clip of 3.3 percent this year.

Netanyahu, who will be joined in the Swiss Alpine resort by senior Israeli officials including central bank governor Karnit Flug, said he would hold talks with the chief executive of Yahoo and a top executive of Google.

“My intention is to speak with the leading global companies in high-tech, in cyber and other areas, to tell them to come to Israel (and) invest in Israel,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

“We managed the global economic crisis better than almost all Western countries. But we can’t rest on our laurels. We need to develop new markets and new partners and this is my goal in travelling to the economic conference in Davos.”

Israel’s economy also grew 3.3 percent in 2013 and by 3.4 percent in 2012.

Foreign direct investment in Israel was about $10.5 billion in the first three quarters of 2013, above the $9.5 billion seen for the whole of 2012, according to the Bank of Israel.

In Davos, Netanyahu also plans to meet the leaders of Australia, Mexico and China, among others.

