UPDATE 2-NetApp's rev forecast below estimates, stock drops

* Q4 GAAP EPS 47 cents vs. 40 cents year ago

* Rev outlook below Street expectations

* Stock drops 22 pct after hours (Adds details on outlook, CEO comment, company background)

By Noel Randewich

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23 (Reuters) - NetApp Inc forecast revenue below expectations and its CEO warned he is cautious about the outlook for business in Europe, sending the data storage equipment maker’s shares down 22 percent in after-hours trade.

NetApp’s report Wednesday came a day after Dell Inc posted disappointing quarterly results that heightened concerns about cautious IT spending, sending tech stocks sharply lower.

“The EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) story is one of uncertainty. We could be seeing a rebound or we could be seeing a strong degradation from there,” Chief Executive Tom Georgens told Reuters in telephone interview. “It’s time for us to be cautious.”

The growing popularity of mobile gadgets like Apple’s iPhone, which access remote computing power and data over the Internet, has fueled demand for storage products sold by NetApp and rivals like EMC Corp.

But NetApp’s growth has been affected this year by weak spending by U.S. military and intelligence agencies, which are major customers.

A sizeable amount of NetApp’s sales also comes from Europe, where a debt crisis has shaken confidence in the economy.

New product launches from EMC are also expected to increase pressure on NetApp in the July quarter.

Sunnyvale, California-based NetApp posted fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $1.70 billion compared with $1.43 billion in the year-ago period.

NetApp said it expects current-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Analysts had expected NetApp to post $1.684 billion in revenue for the quarter ending in April and $1.606 billion for the quarter ending in July, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

NetApp’s net income for the fourth quarter was $181 million, or 47 cents a share, according to generally accepted accounting principles, compared with $161 million, or 40 cents a share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were 66 cents, versus expectations of 63 cents.

Shares of NetApp were down 22 percent at $25.55 in extended trading after closing down 1.3 percent at $32.86 in the regular session on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Carol Bishopric and Matthew Lewis)