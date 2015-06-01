FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NetApp CEO Tom Georgens steps down
June 1, 2015 / 8:23 PM / 2 years ago

NetApp CEO Tom Georgens steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc said Tom Georgens had stepped down as chairman and chief executive.

George Kurian, NetApp’s executive vice-president of product operations, will replace Georgens as CEO.

Lead independent director Mike Nevens has been elected chairman.

The company reported fourth-quarter results below analysts’ estimates in May, hurt by lower sales to original equipment manufacturers.

NetApp had also said it was cutting about 500 jobs. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

