NetApp to cut 500 jobs
May 20, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 2 years ago

NetApp to cut 500 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc is cutting about 500 jobs, after it reported weak fourth-quarter results and gave current quarter forecast below estimates.

The company said it expected to incur charges of about $25 million to $35 million related to the terminations, the company said in a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1FoHvtx)

Most of the charges will be recognized in the company’s first quarter, it said. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
