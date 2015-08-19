FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NetApp first-quarter results beat analysts' estimates
August 19, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

NetApp first-quarter results beat analysts' estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit and revenue as its focus on cloud-based storage products starts to pay off.

Revenue fell 10.3 percent to $1.34 billion in the first quarter ended July 31, but topped analysts’ average expectation of $1.32 billion.

Excluding items, it earned 29 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 23 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

NetApp reported a net loss of $30 million, or 10 cents per share, compared with a profit of $88 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

