Nov 18 (Reuters) - Data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc reported a 6.4 percent fall in quarterly revenue, as demand for products in its core storage business fell.

Net income fell to $114 million, or 39 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 30, from $160 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $1.45 billion from $1.54 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)