REFILE-NetApp revenue falls 10.6 pct; to cut 12 pct jobs
February 17, 2016 / 9:10 PM / in 2 years

REFILE-NetApp revenue falls 10.6 pct; to cut 12 pct jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct Reuters media packaging slug)

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc reported a 10.6 percent fall in quarterly revenue due to weak demand for its storage products, and said it would cut its workforce by 12 pct.

Net income fell to $153 million, or 52 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Jan. 29, from $177 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $1.39 billion from $1.55 billion. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

