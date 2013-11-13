FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 13, 2013 / 9:12 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-NetApp's revenue misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc’s quarterly revenue missed analysts’ estimates, hurt by the 16-day partial U.S. government shutdown.

Net income rose to $166.8 million, or 48 cents per share, in the second quarter from $110 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to $1.55 billion from $1.54 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected $1.60 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluding items, the Sunnyvale, California-based company earned 66 cents per share.

NetApp shares were down 2 percent in extended trading.

