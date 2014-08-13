FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NetApp results beat estimates on higher storage equipment sales
August 13, 2014 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

NetApp results beat estimates on higher storage equipment sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - NetApp Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher branded storage equipment sales and increased revenue from hardware maintenance contracts.

The company’s net income rose to $88 million, or 27 cents per share, in the first quarter ended July 25, from $82 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 60 cents per share beating the average analyst estimate of 57 cents per share.

Revenue fell 1.3 percent to $1.49 billion, but topped the average Wall Street estimate of $1.47 billion. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

