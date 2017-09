(Corrects dateline)

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Netbooster SA :

* Reported on Tuesday H1 revenue 58.9 million euros versus 64.8 million euros last year

* H1 net loss group share 1.5 million euros versus loss of 3.1 million euros last year

* Expects improvement of gross margin and increase of profitability in H2

* Said it is confident to reach EBITDA FY objective of 4 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: