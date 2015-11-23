FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 23, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's Netcare FY profit up 10 pct, lags consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - South Africa’s second-largest private hospital firm Netcare missed estimates with a 10 percent increase in full-year profit on Monday as weaker demand in the United Kingdom offset a strong showing at home.

Netcare, which runs Britain’s largest private hospital network, BMI Healthcare, said diluted headline EPS totalled 170 cents in the year to the end of September, below a 190 cent-estimate in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

While demand for private healthcare is increasing in South Africa thanks to a fast-growing middle class, tentative economic growth in the United Kingdom has led to a drop in the number of Britons with private medical insurance.

Netcare said sales rose 6.1 percent to 33.7 billion rand ($2.41 billion). ($1 = 14.0108 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Sunil Nair)

