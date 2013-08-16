FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netdragon to drop listing plans of unit after sale to Baidu, shares to resume trade
August 16, 2013 / 3:51 PM / in 4 years

Netdragon to drop listing plans of unit after sale to Baidu, shares to resume trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed Netdragon Websoft Inc said on Friday it will drop plans to list its appstore unit 91 Wireless after selling it to China’s top search engine Baidu Inc for $1.85 billion, the biggest acquisition deal in China’s IT sector.

Netdragon had agreed to sell 91 Wireless, one of China’s biggest appstores, to Baidu for $1.9 billion, but a special dividend of about $52 million will be distributed to the appstore’s shareholders, it said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The amount of the deal was thus adjusted to $1.85 billion, Netdragon said.

Trading in Netdragon’s shares will resume on Monday after being suspended since Thursday pending the announcement.

Baidu has been on an acquisition trail over the past year or so to diversify its business. In July, it said it would buy 91 Wireless to beef up its presence in the mobile sector.(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by David Cowell)

