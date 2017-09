STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Net Entertainment

* Q3 revenues increased by 41.8 % to sek 217.2 (153.1) million

* Q3 operating profit amounted to sek 73.4 (44.5) million

* Mean forecast in Reuters poll was for Net Entertainment Q3 operating profit of 61.0 MSEK, sales of 206 MSEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: