BRIEF-Net Entertainment says court affirms tax reassessment, company to appeal
November 6, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Net Entertainment says court affirms tax reassessment, company to appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Net Entertainment AB

* The administrative court affirmed the tax reassessment - NetEnt appeals to the administrative court of appeal

* The Administrative Court has ruled in line with the Tax Agency’s decision to impose additional tax for revenues in the business carried out in subsidiaries in Malta

* NetEnt insists that the company has followed applicable laws for taxation of its operations and will appeal the decision to the Administrative Court of Appeal.

* Company does not currently see the need to make any provision in the accounts for possible additional taxes related to this matter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

