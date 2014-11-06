BRIEF-Net Entertainment says court affirms tax reassessment, company to appeal

STOCKHOLM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Net Entertainment AB

* The administrative court affirmed the tax reassessment - NetEnt appeals to the administrative court of appeal

* The Administrative Court has ruled in line with the Tax Agency’s decision to impose additional tax for revenues in the business carried out in subsidiaries in Malta

* NetEnt insists that the company has followed applicable laws for taxation of its operations and will appeal the decision to the Administrative Court of Appeal.

* Company does not currently see the need to make any provision in the accounts for possible additional taxes related to this matter