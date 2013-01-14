FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netflix to carry more Warner Bros shows
January 14, 2013 / 5:35 PM / 5 years ago

Netflix to carry more Warner Bros shows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Video streaming company Netflix Inc signed licensing deals with Time Warner Inc units Warner Bros Television and Turner Broadcasting System Inc to make available previous seasons of shows from Cartoon Network, Warner Bros Animation and Adult Swim for U.S. subscribers.

Shows such as “Adventure Time”, “Ben 10” and “Johnny Bravo” will become available on the “Just for Kids” section from March 30.

The first two seasons of Warner Horizon Television-produced TNT series “Dallas” will be exclusively available on Netflix in January 2014.

Netflix said last week that it would carry previous seasons of popular shows such as “Revolution” and “Political Animals” produced by Warner Bros Television as it braces for stiffer competition from new video-streaming rivals.

