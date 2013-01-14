FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 14, 2013 / 6:25 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Netflix to carry more Time Warner shows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc will carry more shows from Time Warner Inc, intensifying efforts by the video streaming company to attract more subscribers and beat back competition.

Netflix signed licensing deals with Warner Bros Television (WBTVG) and Turner Broadcasting System Inc for previous seasons of shows from Cartoon Network, Warner Bros Animation and Adult Swim for U.S. subscribers.

Shows such as Cartoon Network’s “Adventure Time”, “Ben 10” and “Johnny Bravo”, and WBTVG’s “Childrens Hospital” will be available from March 30.

Adult Swim shows “Robot Chicken”, “Aqua Teen Hunger Force”, and Sony Pictures Television’s “The Boondocks” will also be available on Netflix.

The first two seasons of Warner Horizon Television-produced TNT series “Dallas” will be exclusively available on Netflix in January 2014.

Netflix said last week that it would carry previous seasons of popular shows such as “Revolution” and “Political Animals” produced by Warner Bros Television.

It also won a deal in December to stream movies from Walt Disney Co’s live action and animation studios, including those from Pixar, Marvel, and the recently acquired Lucasfilms.

Netflix shares were trading up 3 percent at $103.92 on Monday afternoon on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
