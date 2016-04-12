9th Circuit rejects securities fraud claims against Netflix

A federal appeals court has ruled that investors cannot pursue a securities fraud lawsuit accusing Netflix Inc of making misleading statements about the wisdom of its move into online streaming.

In a decision on Monday, a three-judge panel for the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s dismissal of the lawsuit, agreeing that investors had not supported their claims against the company and its top executives.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RSdTfq