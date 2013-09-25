FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netflix aims to bring 'Arrested Development' back
#Market News
September 25, 2013 / 1:06 AM / 4 years ago

Netflix aims to bring 'Arrested Development' back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc is working to bring quirky comedy “Arrested Development” back for new episodes on the streaming service, Ted Sarandos, the company’s chief content officer said on Tuesday.

Sarandos said there was “no question” there would be more “Arrested Development” on Netflix, either as a new series of episodes or a movie.

He said the streaming service was still trying to work out scheduling with the show’s large cast of actors.

“It’s still speculative,” Sarandos said at “The Grill” conference hosted by The Wrap website.

