UPDATE 1-Netflix aiming for more 'Arrested Development'

LOS ANGELES, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc is working to bring new installments of the quirky comedy “Arrested Development” to the video streaming service, Ted Sarandos, the company’s chief content officer, said on Tuesday.

Sarandos said there was “no question” there would be more “Arrested Development” on Netflix, either as a new series of episodes or a movie. “It is just a matter of when and what form it takes,” he said at the “The Grill,” a conference hosted by Hollywood website The Wrap.

But Sarandos added that the streaming service was still trying to work out scheduling with the show’s large cast of actors, who are working on other projects.

“It’s still speculative,” Sarandos said.

The three Netflix series that are confirmed for new seasons are political thriller “House of Cards,” horror series “Hemlock Grove,” and prison drama “Orange is the New Black.”

Netflix is adding original programming to its movie and TV library to lure new subscribers to its video streaming service, which now has more than 37 million customers around the world.

“Arrested Development” is a comedy about the dysfunctional Bluth family that aired on the Fox broadcast network for three seasons until it was canceled in 2006. Netflix revived the show and released a fourth season of episodes in May. Stars include Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Portia de Rossi and Tony Hale.