FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Netflix to launch in S.Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan early next year
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

Netflix to launch in S.Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan early next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc said it would launch its movie and TV streaming service in South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan early next year.

The move is part of the U.S.-based streaming pioneer’s global expansion plans. By the end of 2016, Netflix plans to reach 200 countries, including China, where it said it was “continuing to explore options.”

The streaming service will be available at launch on smart TVs, tablets, smartphones, computers and a range of Internet-capable game consoles and set-top boxes, Netflix said.

Earlier this month, Netflix started its service in Japan, the first Asian country to welcome the maker of “House of Cards” and “Orange is the New Black”.

Details on pricing, programs and supported devices will be known at a later date, the company added. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.