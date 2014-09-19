FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Netflix says in talks with Belgacom, others for content distribution
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

Netflix says in talks with Belgacom, others for content distribution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. video streaming company Netflix on Friday confirmed media reports that it was in talks with Belgacom and cable operators to distribute its content in Belgium.

“I can confirm that we are in talks with cable companies and internet providers such as Belgacom to offer our services via their decoders,” a spokesman for Netflix said.

While Netflix is available online in Belgium since Friday and many newer TV sets and media players have a Netflix application built in, partnering with a telecoms company may help reach those customers who do not have access to such technology. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.