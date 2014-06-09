Netflix investors reject proposal to split chair, CEO roles

June 9 (Reuters) - Shareholders of video streaming service Netflix Inc on Monday voted against a non-binding investor proposal to split the roles of chairman and chief executive officer, the jobs held by co-founder Reed Hastings, according to preliminary vote tallies released by the company.

Investors rejected the motion to separate the roles, with 53 percent opposing the idea and 47 percent supporting it, a Netflix spokesman said. Hastings won re-election to the board with 74 percent of votes in his favor.